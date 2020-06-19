S.C. family offers $10,000 reward for information related to killing of daughter

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) - A Spartanburg family is offering a 10,000 reward for information related to the killing of their daughter.
The coroner says Regina Allen died April 21, a day after she was shot several times on Miller Point Drive in Inman.
Allen’s boyfriend, Terry Joquaim Griffin, 35, was also shot, but was treated and released from the hospital the same day of the shooting, deputies said.
During a Wednesday morning news conference, Sheriff Chuck Wright called it a drive-by shooting and believes she could have been targeted.
Wright called the shooting an “incredibly bad” crime.
“(It was a) life-changing event for a very young, sweet girl that didn’t deserve this,” Wright said. “I need your help. I’ve always been able to ask for help and get it, but you know I need your prayers, too. We’ve spoke the name of Jesus on this and I know he knows who did it.”
Allen’s mother said the family wants answers.
“The killer didn’t only shoot my daughter he shot a hole in all of our hearts, her daddy, her sisters, her brothers,” Beverly Allen said. “We wake up every morning and it’s like a new hole that’s shot into our hearts.”
The reward has an expiration date of six months. Wright said he thinks there is someone out there who wants to talk.
This is the second time Wright and the family have pleaded for help in solving this case. They also held a news conference on April 30.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Megan Bennett at 864-503-4608, or email her at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, which is 864-274-6372.
