Sullivans Island restaurants close due to cornavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the last week several businesses have closed again after reopening. There are no specific recommendations for whether a business should shut down if an employee tests positive for the coronavirus. DHEC says it all depends on different factors, like the ability to clean and ability to notify contacts.
However local businesses are doing everything they can to make sure they are providing a safe environment for customers and employees.
Jess Patterson is the owner The Co-Op Sullivan’s Island and says he is just as concerned about the coronavirus as everyone else.
“If I am going to get takeout, I definitively want to know what’s going on inside the shop,” Patterson said. “So we are just going to be transparent and let everybody know what’s going on.”
Normally, Patterson has 15 to 20 people working at The Co-Op – serving up their signature product – Frosé – but after a coronavirus scare, he was down to just himself and one other employee on Friday.
“An employee found out one of his friends had been diagnosed with COVID and so immediately we closed,” Patterson said. “We tried to get all the schedules together to see who had worked with him and we required everyone to get tested in the shop no matter if they worked with him or not.”
While closed, they underwent a rigorous cleaning process.
Next door, the owner of Sullivan’s Seafood - Donna Hiott - says they are doing everything in their power to keep the space coronavirus free.
“I was a bleach rep before I got into the family business, so I believe in a lot of Clorox bleach and sanitizing,” Hiott said. “It’s good for the public to see as well. They see us out here and they see us cleaning and they know we are doing everything we can to keep our [COVID-19] numbers down.”
Both businesses have young employees, and both say communication is one of the keys to safety.
“You can’t be everywhere, but I preach to them all about trying to stay away from crowds right now,” Hiott said. “Basically, to think smart.”
“Our 20-year-old yesterday was great. As soon as he found out he called us and he felt terrible about it,” Patterson said. “And that’s all we can do. We just need all of our employees to be truthful with management and myself and then we feel 100 percent obligated to let the public know what’s going on in our shop.”
They will find out Saturday if the employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
As another precaution, Hiott does temperature checks for all of her employees and Paterson is now offering masks to customers who come to The Co-Op.
