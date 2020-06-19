Time running out to comment on Army Corps’ Charleston flood risk study

“You know, this is our city,” Wilbert said. “This is our peninsula, we know what’s been done here, we know what the future looks like here, and we want to make sure that this wall is something that everybody in the city can say ‘look, we understand the purpose for the wall, but there was a lot of thought put into where the wall is, what the wall looks like, how it actually helps to protect our city and keep our city functioning.”