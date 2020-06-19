Two dead in Berkeley County head-on collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that there are two fatalities in a head-on collision that happened Thursday night in Berkeley County.
The crash happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on SC Highway 6, Master Trooper David Jones said.
The driver of a 2017 Nissan, was traveling east with two passengers when a 2001 Chevy Suburban, heading west, crossed the center line and collided with him, Jones said.
The driver of the Nissan and his front-seat passenger were transported to the local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The back-seat passenger and the driver of Chevy Suburban were pronounced dead at the scene.
This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
