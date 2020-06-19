Two dead, two more injured following crash in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have died and two more people are injured following a crash in Dorchester County.
The crash occurred at roughly 12:35 Friday afternoon on US-15 in Dorchester County. According to Highway Patrol, a car tried to pass another car and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer.
The driver and passenger in the car were both killed as a result of the crash. Two people in the tractor-trailer were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital. No word on the extent of the injuries.
The identities of the people killed in the crash have not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.