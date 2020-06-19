Wando AD Bob Hayes passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wando Athletic Director and former head football coach Bob Hayes passed away at the age of 60 on Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Hayes spent 2 full decades with the Warriors arriving in 2000 as the head football coach. He would lead the team to 50 wins over 9 seasons and took them to their first ever trip to the Lower State finals in 2004.
In 2009, Hayes would resign as the head coach and took over as the schools athletics director. From there, he would lead the largest high school in the state to some of its highest moments. Wando would win the Carlisle Cup, which goes to the best program in the class, 6 of the last 7 years.
“Warrior nation lost a great one today” said former Wando head coach Jimmy Noonan who worked with Hayes after he took over for the coach in 2010. “He was the ultimate professional. A solid, stable comrad in arms. He allowed me to be the football guy and he’s a big part of the success of Wando athletics”
Coaches from around the Lowcountry shared their condolences on social media.
Just last month, the field at DD2 stadium on Wando’s campus was named after Hayes. Days after a vote made it official, the coach and his family were onsite for the dedication.
