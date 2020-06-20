Berkeley Co. residents can visit Cypress Gardens free on Saturday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry tourist favorite Cypress Gardens is waiving admission for Berkeley County residents on Saturday.
Residents must show their driver’s license or photo ID or a utility or tax bill to prove that they are county residents.
The park offers residents of Berkeley County a “free Saturday” event a few times per year.
It is located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner.
The park offers self-guided boat tours and 3.5 miles of walking and hiking paths. The butterfly house, a large greenhouse filled with flowering plants, live butterflies, birds, a pond, an arthropod exhibit, and a observation beehive, is also a popular favorite.
The park also features a swamparium, their aquarium and reptile center with large tanks and terrariums for fish, amphibians, reptiles and snakes native to swamp and nearby waterways.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.