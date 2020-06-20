Charleston Police investigating shooting that left man wounded

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a man was wounded in the buttocks in a late-night shooting Friday.
Police responded to the 100 block of North Romney Street at approximately 10:52 p.m. Friday, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
EMS took the victim to MUSC with a non-life-threatening injury, he said.
Police say no arrests have been made so far.
Anyone with information about this incident can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Central detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
