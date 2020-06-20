DHEC: More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C. on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, setting another daily record in the number of new cases reported over a 24-hour period.
DHEC said there were five new probable cases and five additional deaths.
Saturday’s numbers bring the total number of people confirmed cases to 23,756, probable cases to 30, confirmed deaths to 644, and zero probable deaths. The five deaths included one in Florence County, one in Lee County, one in Oconee County and two in Richland County. All of the victims were elderly, the agency said.
DHEC said a total of 7,125 were tested statewide Friday, not counting antibody tests. The percentage who tested positive totaled 16.2%.
Of the 7,365 inpatient beds currently used, there are currently 673 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (13), Aiken (6), Anderson (23), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (60), Berkeley (48), Calhoun (6), Charleston (178), Cherokee (4), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (12), Darlington (2), Dillon (4), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (7), Florence (23), Georgetown (14), Greenville (124), Greenwood (9), Hampton (2), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (14), Laurens (16), Lee (5), Lexington (74), Marion (19), Marlboro (8), Newberry (8), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (16), Pickens (34), Richland (99), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (40), Williamsburg (7), York (40)
As of Friday, a total of 330,424 tests have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
DHEC 63 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 168 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
The agency continues to urge people to take steps to protect themselves and others:
Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
