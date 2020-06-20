2 Lowcountry Chick-fil-A restaurants initiate protocols after employees test positive for COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Chick-fil-A locations in the North Charleston area have employees who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company has confirmed.
A team member at the Rivers Avenue location and another at the Centre Pointe Drive location tested positive, the company says.
Chick-fil-A’s corporate office released the following statement:
“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our Team Members and Guests. After learning that Team Members at Chick-fil-A Rivers Avenue and Chick-fil-A Centre Point were diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurants initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurants. Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”
An official representing the company said that both restaurants are currently open after the sanitizing but that their dining rooms remained closed.
The company did not release any details on the condition of the employees who tested positive.
