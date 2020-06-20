Police investigate burglary at downtown store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a burglar used a rock and another object to smash through glass and steal from a Meeting Street business early Saturday.
Officers responded to a burglary at Lowcountry Olive Oil in the 200 block of Meeting Street at approximately 4:40 a.m. Saturday, police spokesman Charles Francis said.
He said an unidentified person then walked through the store, took two bottles of juice and exited the building.
“There does not appear to be any connection to looting or any of the recent events at this time,” Francis said.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police Central Detective or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
