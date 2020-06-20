Summerville Police warn of phone scam

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville police say they have learned scammers are pretending to be police officers demanding payment of fines.
The agency posted on its Facebook page Friday about the scam. They say the scam involves people who call unsuspecting residents and identify themselves as Summerville Police officers.
They claim the police department has a warrant for their arrest and that if the resident does not pay a requested fine, money in their bank account would be seized.
“If you happen to receive a phone call of this nature, please do not speak to these individuals and simply hang up,” the post states. “The Summerville Police Department, nor any other law enforcement agency will ever demand money, gift cards, or anything of value regarding an arrest warrant.”
