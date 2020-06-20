Typical Summer Weather for 1st Day of Summer (5:44 PM)!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summer officially kicks off at 5:44 pm and today’s weather will be quite fitting! Look for plenty of clouds to give way to more sunshine later this morning. This will help temperatures to heat up quickly. The only relief will come from an afternoon shower! Most of the day will remain dry, but an later this afternoon a pop-up storm and downpour. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will rise to near normal, 90 degrees- feeling hot and humid! Temperatures tonight should cool to near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The chance for a few showers and storms will return Father’s day as the afternoon heating will again help fire up some storms.
Temperatures will rise during the next few days, peeking near 93 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Each day there is a slight chance for a couple of showers and storms although Monday does look to be slightly drier. The rain chance will rise Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches and then stalls near the area.
TODAY: Hot with the slight chance for showers and storms; HIGH: 90.
FATHER’S DAY: Sun and clouds with afternoon storm chance; HIGH: 91.
MONDAY: Warming up and staying mainly dry; HIGH: 93.
TUESDAY: Spotty shower and storm; HIGH: 93.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
