Unity Walk set for Sunday to remember Emanuel 9 victims

“Fellow Charlestonians, five years ago today, our city endured a most grievous loss, as nine beautiful souls were cruelly stolen from us in a hate-filled spasm of racist violence at Mother Emanuel AME church, just a block from where we now stand,” he said. “But in the days that followed, thanks to amazing Grace and the deep faith of the families of the Emanuel 9 and the extraordinary act of forgiveness that so moved the world, the miracle of grace came upon our city, and set us on the difficult but essential road to racial justice and conciliation.”