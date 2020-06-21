Chester woman arrested for murder of man in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-old Chester woman was arrested and charged in the May 31 shooting death of a man in Rock Hill.
Derrisha Lamontica Meeks was identified as the suspect who fatally shot 33-year-old James Mobley in the 1100 block of Carolina Avenue Extension.
Arrest warrants were issued on Meeks for murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Meeks was located by Rock Hill police on Green Street.
Police said that as officers attempted to arrest Meeks, she resisted officers before she was taken into custody.
Police responded to the shooting around 4:23 a.m. on May 31. Officers found Mobley laying on the ground near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Mobley was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.
A short distance away, police located another man who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and later released.
Rock Hill Police continue to investigate.
