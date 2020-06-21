Halls Chophouse announces temporary closure due to spike in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Restaurant officials have announced the temporary closure of Halls Chophouse due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.
Officials announced the closure Saturday afternoon and also said they have tested all of their employees for the virus as well.
They have urged the public to wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing.
On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which set a daily record in the number of new cases reported over a 24-hour period.
On Sunday, state health officials announced 907 new cases.
