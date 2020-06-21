Halls Chophouse announces temporary closure due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Halls Chophouse announces temporary closure due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Halls Chophouse is one of several businesses in the Lowcountry that have announced a temporary closure due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases. (Source: Google Maps)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 21, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 1:06 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Restaurant officials have announced the temporary closure of Halls Chophouse due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

Officials announced the closure Saturday afternoon and also said they have tested all of their employees for the virus as well.

They have urged the public to wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

Halls Chophouse is one of several businesses in the Lowcountry that have announced a temporary closure due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 which set a daily record in the number of new cases reported over a 24-hour period.

On Sunday, state health officials announced 907 new cases.

Posted by Halls Chophouse on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.