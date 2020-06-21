Hot First Week of Summer: Temperatures gradually warming up!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As a ridge of high pressure is building back in, temperatures will rise during the next few days. Highs will peak near 91 degrees today under a lot of sunshine. A few clouds will develop along a sea breeze closer to lunchtime. A couple of showers could pop up along with a thunderstorm this afternoon and early this evening, although many areas will stay dry. Out at the beaches temperatures will warm to the mid 80s and the UV index will be extreme so don’t forget the sunscreen!
Overnight temperatures will cool to the low 70s under mostly clear skies. Warm and humid mornings are here to stay for the first work week of Summer. Highs could approach near 93 degrees Tuesday before more clouds force temperatures back down to near 90 degrees mid-week. A cold front will near the area Wednesday and Thursday then stall out. Rain chances will increase during this time.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with low rain chance; HIGH: 91.
TONIGHT: A few clouds, staying warm and humid; LOW: 73.
TOMORROW: Mainly dry and mostly sunny; HIGH: 92.
TUESDAY: Feeling hot with a slight shower chance; HIGH: 93.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storm possible; HIGH: 89.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storm possible; HIGH: 89.
FRIDAY: Feeling hot with slight shower chance; HIGH: 91.
SATURDAY: Hot and mainly dry; HIGH: 92.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
