Hot First Week of Summer: Temperatures gradually warming up!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As a ridge of high pressure is building back in, temperatures will rise during the next few days. Highs will peak near 91 degrees today under a lot of sunshine. A few clouds will develop along a sea breeze closer to lunchtime. A couple of showers could pop up along with a thunderstorm this afternoon and early this evening, although many areas will stay dry. Out at the beaches temperatures will warm to the mid 80s and the UV index will be extreme so don’t forget the sunscreen!