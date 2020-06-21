Injuries reported following multi-vehicle accident on College Park Road

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Injuries were reported following a multi-vehicle accident on College Park Road in Ladson Saturday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of College Park Road and Wimberly Drive.
Officials with the Caromi Volunteer Fire Department say when they got to the scene they found three vehicles with heavy to moderate damage blocking two lanes of College Park Road.
Authorities requested additional personnel from C&B Fire Department, four medic units, and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office to assist with traffic.
“Crews on scene worked systematically to provide superior patient care to multiple high priority patients while performing extrication with hydraulic tools and mitigation of hazards,” Caromi fire officials said.
“Caromi Fire would also like to show additional gratitude to the unknown members of Fire&Iron MC who assisted with patient care prior to arrival,” fire officials said in a statement.
