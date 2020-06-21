Vehicle going the wrong way on I-26 collides with another vehicle sending 4 people to the hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say four people have been hospitalized after a vehicle going the wrong way on I-26 collided head-on with another vehicle.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say it happened early Sunday morning at 3 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near Cypress Street.
“Initial investigation reveals that a vehicle was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-26 when it struck another vehicle head on,” police said in a report.
Four adults were transported to MUSC with three of those sustaining significant injuries, police said.
Investigators remained on scene for several hours collecting evidence. The roadway was reopened at 8 a.m.
This accident remains under investigation.
“We urge all motorists to practice safe travel procedures,” CPD officials said in a statement.”South Carolina continues to be a leader nationwide for fatal collisions. We want all of our citizens and guests to ‘Arrive Alive.‘”
