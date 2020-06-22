AccelerateED to unveil recommendations for new school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The task force created to determine how South Carolina schools can safely reopen in the fall in a pandemic will make its recommendations public Monday afternoon.
AccelerateED will present its plans at a 2:30 p.m. news conference from Columbia.
The group, started by South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, has met approximately two dozen times since the pandemic began. The group has been working to balance learning and safety when school is back in session.
