Angel Oak Tree getting surface parking lot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Parks Department is asking for approval to build a surface parking lot at the site of the Angel Oak Tree.
Though concept plans have not yet been approved for what the parking lot will look like, discussion will take place during Monday’s 3 p.m. Real Estate Committee conference call.
Tourists and locals alike visit Johns Island’s Angel Oak and City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg says the existing parking area does not accommodate the number of guests they see.
“We know there’s a need for parking at the Angel Oak, proper and safe parking,” Kronsberg said. “So right now with the amount of visitors the tree gets, a lot of parking happens along the roadways, and having a proper parking facility will preserve safe access along angel oak road, as well as giving people a more pleasant arrival scenario to the tree.”
If a memorandum of understanding is approved, the city would construct a parking lot on land deeded to the city by the Lowcountry Land Trust and Angel Oak Park, LLC.
This joint-use parking area is planned to have about 50 spaces for cars and a few additional spaces for tour buses to park.
Kronsberg says this will be an environmentally sensitive parking area that protects the trees around the site. The parking lot is planned to be adjacent to the tree, tucked into the woods off the gravel Angel Oak Road.
Kronsberg wants to reiterate the parking will be far enough away that it does not change the drainage patterns or water quality of the Angel Oak Tree, nor will it visually impact the 400-year-old giant.
