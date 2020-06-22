Berkeley County Schools survey parents on school reopening plans

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District want to hear from parents about plans to reopen schools in the fall.
The district wants to know how many students plan to continue virtual learning and how many will plan on returning to school campuses for in-person instruction. The district notes students who intend to return for in-person learning will have to understand that the district "cannot ensure social distancing in a public school or bus setting."
On the district’s website, district leaders explain that while they understand parents have many questions about what the school year will look like given the ongoing pandemic, they do not know how the return to the classroom “will be impacted by restrictions and guidelines outside of our control.”
“We understand that anything less than a full-time, in-person school schedule creates challenges for many of our students and their families,” the website states. “It is our intention to return to school for in-person instruction on our campuses in August.”
The district says it understands for students who have compromised immune systems or live in homes with at-risk family members, a virtual instruction option might be best.
Click here to take the survey.
The survey will be available through June 30.
