Bishop England, Oceanside among schools to win lawsuit over SCHSL

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Twelve charter and private schools from around South Carolina, including Bishop England and Oceanside Collegiate, have won their lawsuit against the South Carolina High School League.
A judge in Richland County granted a temporary injunction that will keep the SCHSL from enforcing new rules regarding eligibility and transfers that were set to go into effect on July 1st.
“Plaintiffs have properly established that they would suffer irreparable harm if the injunction is not granted, that they will likely succeed on the merits of the litigation, and that no adequate remedy at law exists. This Court, having exercised its discretion, finds that injunctive relief is proper.” Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote in her decision.
Among the rules that the SCHSL had passed, was that most students transferring from a traditional school to a charter or private school who have to sit out for 1 year before being eligible to play athletics. Another amendment said that incoming 9th graders who lived outside of a private or charter schools attendance zone would also have to sit out a year.
Those rules will now not go into effect.
No word yet on if the SCHSL will appeal the decision.
“We are super happy about Judge Newman’s decision today!” Oceanside Collegiate principal Brenda Corley said in a statement to Live 5 News. “Throughout the hearing, it was obvious to anyone watching that what the League was trying to mandate was anything but student centered and based on adult agendas. It does my heart good to see adults now step in and protect student-athletes in the State. We stood up to injustice and won this battle!”
“I’m just happy for incoming kids that wanted to come and be a part of our sports programs” Bishop England AD Paul Runey said.
The Diocese of Charleston, who was also a plaintiff in the case said in a statement ““We’re thrilled to see that the court recognizes the importance of school choice for students and their parents.”
Carol Aust who’s the executive director of the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina, who were also plaintiffs, said “This injunction clearly shows that the courts believe that all students must be treated equally and that arbitrary rules that fail to put students first have no place in South Carolina athletics.”
