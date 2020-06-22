Carnival makes announcement regarding summer cruises

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carnival announced on Monday that they will be suspending their North American cruises all summer through Sept. 30.
The announcement comes from Carnival’s twitter page where they apologize for having to extend their suspension of services 15 more days from their original target date of Sept. 15.
Within the statement, Carnival has urged any customers who were planning on sailing with them between Sept. 15 and Sept. 30 check their email or contact their travel agents regarding cancellation offers or refunds.
