Charleston Co. School Board to consider renaming Memminger Elementary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A downtown Charleston school named after a Confederate secretary of the treasury could get a new name.
The Charleston County School Board will meet Monday to decide whether to rename Memminger Elementary School.
The school was named for Christopher Memminger, who is credited as being the main author of the economic policies of the Jefferson Davis administration.
School Board member Kevin Hollinshead brought it to the board's attention after a parent reached out with concerns.
“Mr. Memminger played a crucial role in Charleston’s educational system that prevented African-Americans the opportunity to partake in the American dream,” Hollinshead wrote in a letter to the school board. “In fact, he chaired the committee that drafted the Confederacy’s provisional constitution.”
Hollinshead called it the board’s “moral duty” to change the name.
As for what it should be named next, he said that should be left up to the school's community.
That meeting is at 4 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.