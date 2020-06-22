Charleston Co. Schools to look at all facility names after one had confederate ties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is set to create a committee on Monday to research the origin of every school building and facility name.
The school was named for Christopher Memminger, the Confederate secretary of the treasury.
“Mr. Memminger played a crucial role in Charleston’s educational system that prevented African-Americans the opportunity to partake in the American dream,” Hollinshead wrote in a letter to the school board. “In fact, he chaired the committee that drafted the Confederacy’s provisional constitution.”
Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said he’s appointing a committee that will be made up of members representing the school district and community.
They will research the origin of all school and facility names and provide a brief description for each name to the school board.
During Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait will also update school board members, parents, and students about the district’s plans to reopen schools in the fall and how they’re looking at doing it safely.
The board could also vote on starting school a week earlier than previously planned.
“If state funding is approved, districts may provide an additional five days of instruction for students in grades K-8 prior to December 31,” the board’s agenda read. “The administration recommends scheduling these days August 11, 12, 13, 14 and 17.”
