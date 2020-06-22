Counter protesters call for Calhoun statue to be taken down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two groups of people gathered on opposite sides of Marion Square on Monday to voice their opinions about the John C. Calhoun statue.
Protesters first showed up to express their thoughts on why the statue should stay up.
Counter protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement demanded the statue be taken down.
There was a lot of confrontation and name-calling on both sides, but people who supported taking down the statue say they did try to keep it peaceful.
"I saw two sides trying to be peaceful, but I think the side that wants monuments in history that traumatically makes our people feel lonely in America, they should at least do what we were oppressed to do and find an island to put these monuments on and find a place to call their legacy," protester Halo Quaponda said.
Some protesters felt like both sides needed to come together to make a difference.
Kenya Skipper said he felt saddened watching both sets of protesters scream at each other.
“Nothing’s going to be fixed until everyone stops and looks at both sides and then come together as one and understand there’s a problem,” he said.
Things escalated at one point, as some protesters were arrested and police closed off Marion Square for the night.
The park will re-open on Tuesday at dawn.
