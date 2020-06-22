Georgetown County School District creates reopening taskforce, survey for parents

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District wants to hear from parents and students when making their reopening decisions.
Last week, the district's new Superintendent Keith Price announced the school district is creating a reopening taskforce to develop plans for the upcoming school year.
The district says the taskforce will include district and school administrators, teachers, counselors, nurses, transportation and facilities staff, parents and students. The GCSD says each school will also have its own committee that will include administrators, faculty, staff and parents who will work implementing the plan.
Parents can provide feedback through a survey the district created.
You can find that survey here.
The survey asks questions like how comfortable families are with sending their children to school, how important certain safeguards are like masks, temperature checks and minimizing contact of students with others.
It also asks parents about their child care needs and if parents would be in favor of a hybrid schedule where students could come to school and learn from home depending on the day in order to limit the number of people in the building at one time.
These are some examples of the types of questions in the survey. District employees also have a separate survey.
If anyone would like to share comments you can email publiccomments@gcsd.k12.sc.us . The deadline for comments is Friday, June 26, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.