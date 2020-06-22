Hot and humid start to the new work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot and humid week across the Lowcountry with an increasing chance of storms by midweek. Today will be a mainly dry day with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s inland, mid 80s at the beach. Heat index will top out between 95-100° this afternoon. There may be one or two showers or storms inland but most people will stay dry. The chance of rain will increase over the next couple of days as a weak cold front slides through the Southeast. Scattered showers and storms will try to bring down the temperatures a few degrees midweek. The rain chance will decrease again by the end of the week which will allow temperatures to climb back into the low to mid 90s this weekend.