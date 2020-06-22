McMaster, Scott to hold news conference on JUSTICE Act

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Tim Scott will address a police reform bill Scott introduced in the U.S. Senate at a Monday news conference in North Charleston.
That news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the North Charleston Colisuem.
Scott introduced the JUSTICE ACT Wednesday to address police reform. The law would provide for greater accountability and transparency among law enforcement officers, Scott said.
“The murder of George Floyd and its aftermath made clear from sea to shining sea that action must be taken to rebuild lost trust between communities of color and law enforcement,” Scott said on Wednesday. “The JUSTICE Act takes smart, commonsense steps to address these issues, from ending the use of chokeholds and increasing the use of body worn cameras, to providing more resources for police departments to better train officers and make stronger hiring decisions.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham said the proposal “reinforces the need for better community policing, best practices and creating more transparency when it comes to reporting encounters with law enforcement throughout the country.”
“The JUSTICE Act strengthens the training methods and tactics throughout law enforcement jurisdictions, especially regarding de-escalation of force and the duty to intervene, providing law enforcement with new funding to do so, and will also end the practice of utilizing chokeholds,” a release from Scott’s office states. “Additionally, the bill will reform hiring practices by providing more resources to ensure the makeup of police departments more closely matches the communities they serve.”
A provision of the act also ensures that when a law enforcement officer candidate is interviewed, the hiring agency will have access to the candidate’s prior disciplinary records.
The JUSTICE Act will also put more body cameras on the streets and ensure that departments are both using the cameras and storing their data properly. It will also require a report establishing best practices for the hiring, firing, suspension, and discipline of law enforcement officers.
The bill would make lynching a federal crime and create two commissions to study and offer solutions to a broader range of challenges facing black men and boys, and the criminal justice system as a whole.
