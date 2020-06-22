1,002 new cases of COVID-19, and 6 additional deaths in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths in South Carolina.
Monday’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 25,666, and those who have died to 659, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The deaths reported on Monday included four elderly individuals from Clarendon, Greenville, Marion, and Richland counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Darlington and Lancaster counties.
On Monday afternoon, state health officials announced that as positive cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are on the rise in South Carolina, the state is increasing its goal of testing approximately 110,000 residents per month to 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year.
“Expansive testing is critical in quickly identifying hot spots, catching outbreaks before they spread, and indicating where resources are most needed in the state,” DHEC officials said.”Increased testing also helps provide a better understanding of the overall prevalence of the virus within South Carolina.”
There are currently 731 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, according to DHEC.
As of yesterday, a total of 347,193 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 7,971 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.6%.
The latest data from DHEC shows the recovery rate at 79%.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Monday, June 22 by county are listed below:
Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (21), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (30), Calhoun (4), Charleston (209), Cherokee (6), Chester (7), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (6), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (56), Georgetown (12), Greenville (90), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (125), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (13), Laurens (17), Lee (2), Lexington (22), Marion (10), Marlboro (8), Newberry (5), Oconee (21), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (27), Richland (41), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (47), Sumter (34), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (46)
DHEC officials said they have also begun to report probable cases and probable deaths in regard to COVID-19.
The number of new probable cases reported on Monday is two: One in Beaufort County and another in Richland County.
DHEC released the following information on specific cases.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
- A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has: epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
- A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
- A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
State health officials say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC officials said.
Recommended steps that the public can take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
