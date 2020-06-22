New expansion could come to John’s Island Park

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Department of Parks is asking for money to add an adjoining vacant lot to the John’s Island Park.
The desired eleven acre lot is just south of the park and commonly known as the Ross tract.
The Ross tract is currently zoned for residential neighborhood space, but the parks department thinks that the land would be better used to expand the existing park.
Officials with the Charleston Department of Parks say the development of the Johns Island area, coupled with the growing population, necessitate more room for recreation and ball fields. City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg says this is also an opportunity to preserve more land space for the community to enjoy.
Johns Island Park already has baseball fields, tennis courts, disc golf, a playground, and green space with picnic tables and a picnic shelter.
Kronsberg says they hope to get the approval to use Greenbelt funds Monday. That would fund the park expansion through an already existing half-cent sales tax.
The Greenbelt funds are designed to protect and preserve green space in Charleston County. Park planners think this would be a pertinent use of these funds.
City Council has already heard this request, but Monday they will review the official resolution to get the Greenbelt Funds. Though they are meeting via conference call they have released a memo with instructions on how to listen in.
“We’re always looking for more opportunities to provide more park space,” Kronsberg said.
He says there is no timeline for this new park or what will come here yet, but once the funding is approved, they will begin their master plan.
