Parent Survival Guide: Getting vaccinated during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents are continuing to try to navigate keeping their families healthy during the ongoing Coronavirus.
Pediatricians like Dr. Tory Caudle with Sweetgrass Pediatrics is concerned that many kids are not getting the proper vaccinations and well checks they need due to parents staying clear of the doctor’s office.
“We have a lot of kids behind on vaccinations and are working to get them caught up,” Caudle said.
Caudle says to stay compliant many of their area pediatric offices have put safety measures in place to protect their patients from COVID-19 Including Telemedicine being used for sick visits, waiting in your car until its time for your appointment and keeping office doors propped open so no one has to touch them.
“As long as you’re well, the child is well and has no sick symptoms, then they can make their checkup visits,” Caudle said.
Caudle says parents run the risk with not getting their child vaccinated, leaving them exposed to other dangerous illnesses like measles and meningitis.
“The main group is 11 year olds, they need a tetanus and booster, and those groups need the meningitis vaccine. So that could be important if your kids this summer are going to sleep away camps. Those groups are higher risk for meningitis, so that’s why they target that age group,” Caudle said.
Just last year, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, our state saw the first case of measles in more than 20′s years.
Caudle says what makes measles most concerning is how contagious it is.
Even the World Health Organization says millions of babies are currently missing out on routine vaccines.
”If we have a large amount of children who are behind on vaccines that can make for an environment that we could get an outbreak of this potentially fatal disease. It’s important to move forward and get those vaccines and well checks,” Caudle said.
