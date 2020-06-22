Police asking for public’s help in Summerville murder

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved Summerville murder.
Dale Dean McDonald Jr. (20) was murdered in the parking lot of the Summerville Canebreak apartment complex on the night of Feb. 18, police say.
According to police, McDonald was found fatally shot inside a car parked in a lot on the 1300 block of Central Avenue.
“We are asking if anyone has any information regarding the homicide please contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463 or Detective Davis at 843-285-7042,” Summerville police officials said in a statement.
Information can also be provided through the department’s website at www.summervillepolice.com/contact-us/, as well as Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and The Summerville Police Department can also now be accessed through their new P3 Tips app available on Apple or Android devices.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.