Police searching for missing Horry County teenager

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.
Police said 17-year-old Stephanie Juarez was last seen in the 8000 block of Highway 544.
She was last seen wearing jeans, a green tank top and a white jacket.
Juarez is 4′10″ and 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who has seen her or has information is asked to call Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.
