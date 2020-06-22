Protest planned over possible removal of Calhoun statue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A protest over the possible removal of the John C. Calhoun statue is planned for Monday night at Marion Square.
Groups that want the statue to stay put, and others who want it to come down, plan to gather at 6 p.m.
A fence has been placed around the statue, and barricades have been set up.
Last week, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg made a call to relocate the statue to a local museum. He sent a resolution to city council.
Council is expected to vote on the resolution on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Marion Square is owned by the Washington Light Infantry which has gone on record wanting to keep the statue up.
