Report: ‘Fed up’ liquor store owner, 88, accused of shooting alleged shoplifter

(WAVE) - A Nashville liquor store owner, 88, admitted to shooting an alleged shoplifter, and she said she had good reason.
“I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore,” she told The New York Post Saturday. “You’ve got to stick up for yourself sometimes.”
May Boyce told The Post two men walked into her Road Liquor and Wines store last Tuesday with the intention to steal alcohol from her.
“After you’ve been played for a fool by people stealin’ from you for years, you get fed up,” she said, “and don’t put me in the category of a little old lady. I know how to take care of myself.”
Boyce said one the men walked behind her counter where the vodka is stored before walking toward her with “a manner that she knew,” according to her arrest affidavit, which was obtained by the Charlotte Observer.
The store owner grabbed her gun, a .38 Smith & Wesson snub-nose revolver that was owned by her late mother, and set it on the counter.
That’s when Boyce told police, according to The Post, the men tried to leave the store with bottles of alcohol without paying for them. She admitted to police that she shot toward them, though she’d never pulled the trigger on a gun before.
“I never shot a gun before,” Boyce said, “but I guess it’s something that comes natural. I aimed at the floor to scare him.”
She hit one of the men, who later reportedly told police at an area hospital that he did intend to steal from the 88-year-old’s store.
Boyce was arrested on an aggravated assault charge, The Post reports. She was released on a $10,000 bond on Friday.
The store owner admitted her disappointment in the fact that police took her gun, which she won’t be allowed to have back for another two years.
“I told ‘em, s–t, I might be dead by then,” Boyce said. “But the law’s the law.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.