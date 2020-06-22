S.C. gas prices steady over past week, higher over past month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina gas prices remained unchanged over the past week but are nearly 19 cents higher than they were last month, a survey of gas stations found.
GasBuddy reported the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state averages $1.85, with the cheapest priced at $1.56 and the most expensive at $2.39, a range of 83 cents.
“Gasoline demand has continued to recover over the last week, with a 3% rise in demand versus last week according to data from Pay with GasBuddy, and that continues to push gasoline prices higher as well, for the eighth straight week,” GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said. “Americans continue to increasingly get in the car as summer progresses, eager not to miss out on the best months of the year, and our data is clear on that. In turn, the resurgence in gasoline demand is also pushing oil prices to their highest level in months, fueling gas prices to rebound as Americans try to find some sense of normalcy amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation. For now, its likely that we remain on this path of rising prices, but we won’t see gas prices snap back to normal for some time yet.”
The national average price rose 1.5 cents last week, averaging $2.12 per gallon. The national average is up 17.2 cents per gallon from a month ago.
But gasoline is lower this year over the same period in 2019. A gallon of gas for the same week in 2019 averaged $2.25 in the state and $2.65 nationally.
GasBudy bases its gas price reports on a survey of 3,028 stations.
