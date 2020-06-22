S.C. gas prices steady over past week, higher over past month

“Gasoline demand has continued to recover over the last week, with a 3% rise in demand versus last week according to data from Pay with GasBuddy, and that continues to push gasoline prices higher as well, for the eighth straight week,” GasBuddy petroleum analysis head Patrick De Haan said. “Americans continue to increasingly get in the car as summer progresses, eager not to miss out on the best months of the year, and our data is clear on that. In turn, the resurgence in gasoline demand is also pushing oil prices to their highest level in months, fueling gas prices to rebound as Americans try to find some sense of normalcy amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation. For now, its likely that we remain on this path of rising prices, but we won’t see gas prices snap back to normal for some time yet.”