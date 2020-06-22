Taco Boy temporarily closes Charleston and Folly Beach locations

By Ray Rivera | June 22, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated June 22 at 3:59 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Taco Boy announced on Monday afternoon that they are temporarily closing their locations in downtown Charleston and Folly Beach.

According to a statement, the locations will be closed from Monday, June 22 to Wednesday, June 24.

“We made this decision to safeguard our staff and help keep our community and patrons healthy,” read a statement from the restaurant. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your support and understanding. We look forward to serving you again soon!”

