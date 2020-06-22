Voters return to polls Tuesday for runoff election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Polls will open again Tuesday in South Carolina for runoffs from the primaries two weeks before, but only in about half the state.
There are no statewide runoffs and the nominations for all seven of the state’s U.S. House seats have been decided.
Here are the runoff elections for the Tri-County area:
House 99 (R) (Charleston & Berkeley Counties)
- Mark Smith
- David Herndon
Senate 39 (D) (Berkeley & Dorchester Counties)
- Vernon Stephens
- Cindy Evans
HD 109 (D) Charleston County
- James Johnson
- Deon Tedder
HD 115 (D) Charleston County
- Carol Tempel
- Spencer Wetmore
Charleston County Council 3 (D)
- Rob Wehrman
- Jesse Williams
Only three of the 46 state Senate seats have runoffs and just seven of the 124 South Carolina House seats. Just three incumbents, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin of Horry County and state Reps. Neal Collins of Pickens County and Bill Chumley of Spartanburg County have their seats on the line Tuesday. All are Republicans.
In all, there are races in 24 of South Carolina’s 46 counties.
