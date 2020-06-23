Charges upgraded for babysitter after 2-year-old dies in drowning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County authorities confirm a Hanahan babysitter faces a charge of homicide by child abuse.
Deputies say Stefanie Johnson is awaiting a bond hearing on the new charge, which came after a toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home last month.
The child, identified as Alex Young from Ladson, died at the hospital from a possible drowning two days later, the Berkeley County coroner said.
Hanahan police say Johnson was under the influence of alcohol and prescribed medication at the time of the incident.
Johnson’s bond has not yet been set.
