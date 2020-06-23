Charleston businesswoman charged with tax evasion, failed to report more than $500K in sales

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Charleston woman Tuesday for tax evasion as well as operating a business without a license.
According to affidavits, agents have charged Heaven Scent Owner Tamathia Sue Vandross, 49, with five counts of tax evasion.
Agents say that over five years Vandross, “willfully understated her gross sales by $570,433.”
“For tax years 2015 through 2019, Vandross reported $284,513 in gross sales when her actual sales were $854,946,” a release from SCDOR states.
Subsequently, the South Carolina Department of Revenue has accused Vandross of evading approximately $50,202 in South Carolina Sales Tax.
The affidavits also state Vandross was ordered to close her business in Dec. 2019 after her retail license was revoked for a prior case of tax evasion.
In addition to the tax evasion charges, Vandross has also been charged with operating a business without a retail license.
If convicted, Vandross faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 for each count of tax evasion and $200 and/or 30 days for the charge of operating without a retail license.
A judge set bond for the six charges at a total of $15,000.
