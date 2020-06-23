Charleston City Council to apply for grants to help with major drainage projects

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council members will be considering applying for grants to help with two different drainage projects within the city, one in West Ashley, the other, on Johns Island.
Residents say all of the development they’ve seen over the years has led to some pretty significant drainage problems which, in turn, has caused flooding to get worse. Two major drainage projects are underway, a reason they are applying for different grants.
The first would be for the Barberry Woods Drainage Improvement Project near Maybank Highway. Residents of the Barberry Woods neighborhood and its surrounding developments say they have experienced flooding in roadways, yards, and structures during significant rainfall events beginning in 2005.
This grant would be $250,000 dollars and would require a match from the city. Officials say they are hoping to start design work on the project in the next couple of months.
The second consideration is for the Church Creek Drainage Improvement Project, specifically regarding the Long Branch Creek.
According to experts, the Church Creek basin is very big and very flat and, with the development in the area, flooding has just gotten worse.
With this grant, officials are hoping to restore some of the historic natural connections that have been sliced up by roads and developments.
This grant would be $125,000 dollars and would also require a match from the city. Officials hope design work can get started at the beginning of fall.
Both grants would be through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
City Council members are set to discuss both projects at their meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
