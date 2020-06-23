Charleston City Council expected to vote on removing John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders are expected to vote Tuesday to remove the statue of former U.S. vice president John C. Calhoun from a downtown park.
If Charleston City Council votes to remove the statue, it will be the latest monument removal in a wave of such actions triggered by the death of George Floyd.
A majority of council members in the coastal city have said they support the resolution, which would bring the statue down from atop a 100-foot monument. The resolution, which Mayor John Tecklenburg announced last week, would place the statue permanently at “an appropriate site where it will be protected and preserved.”
The vote follows a night of protests between one group that wants the statue to remain in place and another that wants it removed because of Calhoun’s pro-slavery stance.
Charleston Police closed Marion Square at 8 p.m. Monday night over fears of violence. The park reopened Tuesday morning at dawn.
The council meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m.
