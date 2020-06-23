Charleston’s special commission to address racial inequities and racism following protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston leaders say there could be some policy and budget changes to address racial inequities and racism in the city. The city has created a new Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation.
The formation of this commission follows protests in the City of Charleston over the death of George Floyd. Protesters are calling for justice, racial equity, and policy changes among other things.
On Tuesday, Charleston City Council will meet to vote on the ordinance that, if approved, it will solidify the formation of the new commission.
According to the ordinance, the purpose of the commission is to review city policies, practices, budgets and other matters that it determines to be appropriate related to addressing racism and racial inequities.
The commission can also make recommendations to the city council on ways to promote racial justice in the city.
The ordinance says the commission could review the following:
- historical markers, memorials and monuments
- racial bias audit recommendations
- city recruitment policies
These are just some examples, there could be more areas under review. The commission is expected to provide an action plan to the mayor in 90 days following the implementation of the ordinance.
The Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation Manager for Charleston Amber Johnson says the commission will have subcommittees which will include efforts related to health, criminal justice and education.
In 2018, the City of Charleston passed a resolution where the city denounced and apologized for its role in fostering slavery.
The city incorporated some initiatives as a result of the slavery apology ordinance. Johnson says her position with the city was formed following the passing of that ordinance, and she’s served in her role for nearly a year.
Charleston City Council will meet virtually at 5 p.m. you can watch the meeting here.
