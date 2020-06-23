Columbia City Council passes ordinance requiring citizens to wear face masks, face coverings in commercial facilities

“This is not a perfect solution,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “It’s a move and a thoughtful step in the right direction that continues to guide us towards our true north. Our true north is simply the preservation of human life, to do what we can as quickly as we can, as much as we can, to help us get out of this public health emergency and back to some sense of normalcy where we can continue to engage and congregate and, obviously, see our economy recover.”