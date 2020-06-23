Crews removing John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are removing the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square after Charleston City Council approved a resolution today to remove it.
The Charleston Police Department announced at 11:34 p.m. that Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and King Street is closed for the removal of the statue.
Police said that portion of the street will be closed for several hours.
A crowd has gathered as a crane has arrived in the area.
Just this afternoon, Charleston City Council voted unanimously on the resolution to remove the statue. Calhoun’s statue is the latest monument removal in a wave of similar actions throughout the country following George Floyd’s death.
“We have a sense of unity moving forward for racial conciliation and for unity in this city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said following the vote. “God bless you all.”.
Tuesday’s decision came after the city did legal research to first figure out whether or not they owned the statue and could take it down.
Some people feel like the statue is a part of history, and said it should remain up.
City officials said they will be consulting with historians and a committee to find a new place for the statue. Tecklenburg said he would like the statue to be moved to a local museum or a higher education learning facility where it can be placed in full historical context, and be preserved and protected.
Calhoun, born in 1782 in Abbeville, South Carolina, was a statesman, serving in a variety of roles including U.S. senator from South Carolina, a U.S. secretary of state, secretary of war and the nation’s seventh vice president. He died in 1850, 11 years before the start of the Civil War.
Calhoun’s support of slavery has prompted calls for the statue’s removal from Marion Square for years.
