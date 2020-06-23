Deputies on the lookout for stolen truck

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are asking for help in finding a pickup truck stolen last Friday.
The sheriff’s office says the truck was stolen near the old Weaver Club in the Hemingway area of Georgetown County.
Deputies say the truck is a red 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 and features “Patriot Transportation” decals with American flags on the rear doors.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jonathan Griffith at 843-436-6055. After hours and on weekends please call 843-546-5102.
