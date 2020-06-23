Gov. McMaster to announce new restaurant safety initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference for Tuesday afternoon to discuss a new restaurant safety initiative amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That news conference is set for 4 p.m. from the governor’s office at the Statehouse.
The governor is expected to be joined by hospitality industry leaders for the announcement.
The news conference comes after several days of record-breaking totals of new COVID-19 cases have been reported.
On Monday, the state reported 1,002 new confirmed cases, but Tuesday’s update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 890 new confirmed cases.
Earlier on Tuesday, Rep. Wendell Gilliard sent a letter to McMaster urging him to require people to wear face masks in public. But the governor has said on multiple occasions he will not require face masks, something he reiterated during a news conference Monday afternoon in North Charleston.
But he has said he strongly encourages masks be worn around older people.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
