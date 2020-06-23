Late day storms possible on our Tuesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another hot and humid day is on the way across the Lowcountry with high temperatures heading into the low 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. Heat index values will peak between 95-100 degrees this afternoon. The weather will remain quiet through early this afternoon before a few storms start to pop up after 3pm. Widely scattered storms will be possible from late this afternoon through the evening. Any storms could produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Scattered showers and storms will continue for the next several days before the rain chance lowers again for the weekend. High temperatures will drop a few degrees into the upper 80s on Thursday before climbing back into the low to mid 90s by the weekend.